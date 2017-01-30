Sex assault victims urged to okay evidence testing
With more than six thousand sex assault kits stored and untested in the state, officials are urging victims to approve the processing of the evidence of those exams, in hopes more sex assault perpetrators are brought to justice. A public education campaign titled By Your Side is launched to provide contact information for sexual assault survivors to consider allowing testing.
