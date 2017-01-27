Many people flock outside to embrace ...

Many people flock outside to embrace return of cold weather in Wisconsin

The return of snowy cold weather has plenty of people to head back out to weekend and take part in several winter-related activities. "It's my favorite season," said Wyatt Flann, who stopped by Cascade Mountain in Portage to get his snowboard waxed and take on the snowy hills.

