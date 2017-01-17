Ice Castle Wonderland in the Dells se...

Ice Castle Wonderland in the Dells sets opening date

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: OnMilwaukee

Warm winter temperatures have slightly delayed the creation of the Wisconsin Dells' first Ice Castle Wonderland , but the cold weather seems to be here to stay for a while and the tentative opening date is Jan. 12. The Ice Castle is located at Mt. Olympus Resort near the near the intersection of Wisconsin Dells Parkway and County Highway A, next to the "upside-down" White House.

