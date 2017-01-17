Ice Castle Wonderland in the Dells sets opening date
Warm winter temperatures have slightly delayed the creation of the Wisconsin Dells' first Ice Castle Wonderland , but the cold weather seems to be here to stay for a while and the tentative opening date is Jan. 12. The Ice Castle is located at Mt. Olympus Resort near the near the intersection of Wisconsin Dells Parkway and County Highway A, next to the "upside-down" White House.
Wisconsin Dells Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run
|Dec '16
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Rural hospitals could lose special Medicare pay... (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Crappy Medical Staff
|7
|Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Need help finding discounts
|Aug '16
|Joe Blowe
|2
|looking for my half brother seth allen miller (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|Dave Prust facebook
|7
|Any Dells area Mobile Homes for sale ???? (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Ellord
|33
