Essay contest winner will take home a...

Essay contest winner will take home a calf

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Lake Country Reporter

Essay contest winner will take home a calf Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders' Association Sponsors Essay Calf Contest Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/01/18/essay-contest-winner-take-home-calf/96732208/ One fortunate Wisconsin youth will be the recipient of a registered Guernsey calf during the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders' Association annual convention on March 10-11 in Wisconsin Dells. This calf will be awarded to the youth who writes the best essay on their choice of two topics: "What a Guernsey calf would mean to me" or "The Guernsey cow is important to me because..." Essays are currently being accepted for this 19th annual contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run Dec '16 Ronnie Kodex 1
News Rural hospitals could lose special Medicare pay... (Sep '13) Sep '16 Crappy Medical Staff 7
News Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex... Sep '16 Ray 1
News Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now... Sep '16 Ray 1
Need help finding discounts Aug '16 Joe Blowe 2
looking for my half brother seth allen miller (Aug '08) Jun '16 Dave Prust facebook 7
Any Dells area Mobile Homes for sale ???? (Sep '06) May '16 Ellord 33
See all Wisconsin Dells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Dells Forum Now

Wisconsin Dells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Dells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wisconsin Dells, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC