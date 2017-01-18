Essay contest winner will take home a calf Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders' Association Sponsors Essay Calf Contest Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/01/18/essay-contest-winner-take-home-calf/96732208/ One fortunate Wisconsin youth will be the recipient of a registered Guernsey calf during the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders' Association annual convention on March 10-11 in Wisconsin Dells. This calf will be awarded to the youth who writes the best essay on their choice of two topics: "What a Guernsey calf would mean to me" or "The Guernsey cow is important to me because..." Essays are currently being accepted for this 19th annual contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.