Essay contest winner will take home a calf
Essay contest winner will take home a calf Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders' Association Sponsors Essay Calf Contest Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/01/18/essay-contest-winner-take-home-calf/96732208/ One fortunate Wisconsin youth will be the recipient of a registered Guernsey calf during the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders' Association annual convention on March 10-11 in Wisconsin Dells. This calf will be awarded to the youth who writes the best essay on their choice of two topics: "What a Guernsey calf would mean to me" or "The Guernsey cow is important to me because..." Essays are currently being accepted for this 19th annual contest.
