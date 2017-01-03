Ice castle shaping up at Wisconsin Dells, Waterpark...
It's all about frozen water this winter in Wisconsin Dells, where an ice castle is expected to open in early January. A massive ice castle compound has put down its frosty foundation in the self-proclaimed Waterpark Capital of the World.
