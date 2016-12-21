Boy, 16, plummets to death after he tried to sled down snow-covered slide in water park
Boy, 16, plummets to his death after he tried to sled down a snow-covered slide in water park that was fenced off and closed for season The teen, his brother, and a friend climbed over a padlocked fence into the water park, which was closed for the season A teen was killed after he climbed a locked fence into a restricted area of a snow covered water park that was closed for the season and tried to slide down it. Addison Reed Williams, 16, of Port.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Dells Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted Mobil Home in Reds or Deer Run
|Dec 17
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Rural hospitals could lose special Medicare pay... (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Crappy Medical Staff
|7
|Black Hawk Motel offers "modern retro" Dells ex...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Wisconsin Business Leaders Want Roads Fixed Now...
|Sep '16
|Ray
|1
|Need help finding discounts
|Aug '16
|Joe Blowe
|2
|looking for my half brother seth allen miller (Aug '08)
|Jun '16
|Dave Prust facebook
|7
|Any Dells area Mobile Homes for sale ???? (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Ellord
|33
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Dells Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC