Boy, 16, plummets to death after he tried to sled down snow-covered slide in water park

Boy, 16, plummets to his death after he tried to sled down a snow-covered slide in water park that was fenced off and closed for season The teen, his brother, and a friend climbed over a padlocked fence into the water park, which was closed for the season A teen was killed after he climbed a locked fence into a restricted area of a snow covered water park that was closed for the season and tried to slide down it. Addison Reed Williams, 16, of Port.

