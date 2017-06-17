Local Resident Walk to Support Marfan...

Local Resident Walk to Support Marfan/EDS Research

On Sunday hundreds turned out for the Marfan Foundation's Annual Walk for Victory for Marfan/Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome on the Boston Common. The Boston Walk for Victory helps raise awareness and advance the life-saving work of The Marfan Foundation.

