Bill would require presidential candi...

Bill would require presidential candidates to release tax returns

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Boston.com

We're still waiting for Donald Trump to release his tax returns. In the meantime, state lawmakers have scheduled a hearing Thursday on a bill that would require presidential candidates to disclose their personal financial information in order to appear on a Massachusetts primary or general election ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winthrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chickens in Everett... 42 min Old Everettite 1
who's running for city council? 46 min Enough of you 13
Everett (Jul '08) 48 min Enough of you 686
Mayoral Raise 2 hr Enough of you 39
Xa Nax Pills and others 3 hr mainpain 1
News Best Pet Shop/Services in Melrose? (Jul '12) 8 hr Born free 2
Jamie Russo (Feb '09) 14 hr Pizza man 42
See all Winthrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winthrop Forum Now

Winthrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winthrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Winthrop, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,581 • Total comments across all topics: 281,855,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC