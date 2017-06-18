Bill would require presidential candidates to release tax returns
We're still waiting for Donald Trump to release his tax returns. In the meantime, state lawmakers have scheduled a hearing Thursday on a bill that would require presidential candidates to disclose their personal financial information in order to appear on a Massachusetts primary or general election ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Winthrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chickens in Everett...
|42 min
|Old Everettite
|1
|who's running for city council?
|46 min
|Enough of you
|13
|Everett (Jul '08)
|48 min
|Enough of you
|686
|Mayoral Raise
|2 hr
|Enough of you
|39
|Xa Nax Pills and others
|3 hr
|mainpain
|1
|Best Pet Shop/Services in Melrose? (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Born free
|2
|Jamie Russo (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|Pizza man
|42
Find what you want!
Search Winthrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC