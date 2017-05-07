Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe Independent pharmacies hang on
When Samuels Pharmacy in downtown Winthrop closed last month, families who had been customers for decades came to say goodbye. After more than 60 years, the drugstore, which in 1976 was one of about 2,500 independent pharmacies in the state, had become the latest casualty in a three-decade decimation by chain drugstores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Winthrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in slaying of Boston doctors to appear ...
|13 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|Tote that bale
|6
|GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15)
|23 hr
|Steve Desanctis
|33
|EPD/Budget Issues
|Sat
|beachmont9
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Sat
|Archie Bunker
|48
|Respect women Trump, just like Bill Cosby and B...
|Sat
|Trump Rules ha ha ha
|1
|Jamie Russo (Feb '09)
|Sat
|Pam
|33
Find what you want!
Search Winthrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC