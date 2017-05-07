Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe ...

Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe Independent pharmacies hang on

When Samuels Pharmacy in downtown Winthrop closed last month, families who had been customers for decades came to say goodbye. After more than 60 years, the drugstore, which in 1976 was one of about 2,500 independent pharmacies in the state, had become the latest casualty in a three-decade decimation by chain drugstores.

