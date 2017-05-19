Time to Start Thinking about Mosquitoes

Time to Start Thinking about Mosquitoes

It's that time of year when lovers of the outdoors and their furry friends get concerned about disease carrying mosquitoes and ticks. At Tuesday evening's Board of Health meeting members heard from the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and from Page Exterminating.

