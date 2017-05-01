Before planting flags, crews must find veterans' graves
Steve O'Neil takes flags to volunteeers in the Pittsfield Cemetery to mark the graves of veterans, Monday, May 1, 2017. Volunteers place over 8300 flags to mark the graves of veterans from every war in Pittsfield Cemeteries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winthrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|Fact
|2
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|4 hr
|here in Bolton
|1
|Everett (Jul '08)
|9 hr
|Behind the scene
|658
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|10 hr
|Everett Res
|8
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|Sat
|G dog
|68
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Apr 28
|Me and my buddies
|106
|Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15)
|Apr 28
|Counting our bles...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Winthrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC