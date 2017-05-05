4 Revere Police Apply for Chief's Pos...

4 Revere Police Apply for Chief's Position

Four Revere police officers have applied for the position of Revere Chief of Police and were put through a simulation test, which is run by police chiefs from other communities, on Tuesday to see how they would re-act in various situations that a Police Chief faces on a regular basis. Arlington Police Chief Fred Ryan who administered the tests updated the City Council on Monday night.

