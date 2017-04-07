Torretta's Bakery Celebrates 25 Years
Mattea Torretta and her son, Ralph Torretta, stand by the memorial stone dedicated to Salvatore Torretta, founder of Torretta's Bakery and Salvatore's Ice Cream. Torretta's Bakery, a landmark business in Beachmont, celebrated its 25th anniversary Sunday in an impressive ceremony that also paid tribute to the life of its founder, Salvatore Torretta.
