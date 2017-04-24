Howard J. Oliver, 86

Howard J. Oliver, 86

Howard J. "Howie" Oliver, 86, of Winthrop and a former resident of Melrose and Malden, passed away on April 20. Howie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, then worked as a skilled machinist most of his life before retiring. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary V. Oliver.

