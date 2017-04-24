Howard J. Oliver, 86
Howard J. "Howie" Oliver, 86, of Winthrop and a former resident of Melrose and Malden, passed away on April 20. Howie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, then worked as a skilled machinist most of his life before retiring. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary V. Oliver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
Add your comments below
Winthrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|3 hr
|Patriots Murder a...
|37
|Everett (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Feared not loved
|653
|Has RCN started to build its' network, connecte...
|Wed
|Destination Palm ...
|6
|Stephanie Martins - Ward 2
|Wed
|sox4224
|1
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|3
|Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15)
|Tue
|True democracy
|30
|Police action on Fuller street
|Apr 24
|Unknown
|7
Find what you want!
Search Winthrop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC