Hinds heads to D.C. to stave off budget cuts NEW

With the Legislature homing in this week on a $40.3 billion budget, a half dozen state senators, including Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, plan to spend three days in Washington, D.C., gathering information about the climate for federal aid and warning against spending cuts to programs that serve Massachusetts residents.

