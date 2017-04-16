There are on the Boston.com story from Sunday Apr 16, titled Hard pill to swallow: Winthrop landmark closes. In it, Boston.com reports that:

The greeting cards had been sold, and the blue counter where soda jerks once served raspberry lime rickeys, frappes, and ice cream sundaes offered only simpler fare - hot coffee, cookies, and muffins for $1.35. Most prescriptions had been picked up and the shelves were empty, except for odds and ends: a plastic bottle of antacids, snack-sized bags of peanuts, a few fluorescent-colored lighters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston.com.