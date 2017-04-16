Hard pill to swallow: Winthrop landma...

Hard pill to swallow: Winthrop landmark closes

There are 1 comment on the Boston.com story from Sunday Apr 16, titled Hard pill to swallow: Winthrop landmark closes. In it, Boston.com reports that:

The greeting cards had been sold, and the blue counter where soda jerks once served raspberry lime rickeys, frappes, and ice cream sundaes offered only simpler fare - hot coffee, cookies, and muffins for $1.35. Most prescriptions had been picked up and the shelves were empty, except for odds and ends: a plastic bottle of antacids, snack-sized bags of peanuts, a few fluorescent-colored lighters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Maureen Pingaro

Peabody, MA

#1 Wednesday Apr 19
Sad Lloyd was a wonderful man Great memories of Samuals back in the day ! Good luck and enjoy retirement !!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winthrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Town Of Saugus (Dec '15) 6 hr Democracy for all 32
Everett (Jul '08) 8 hr Overcoming obstacles 662
dpw 9 hr G dog 6
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 9 hr PATRIOTS CHEAT AN... 41
who's running for city council? 20 hr Spaggs 2
News Man Wins $10 Million in Lottery Trying to Buy a... (Jan '15) Wed Abamdoned memories 47
Stephanie Martins - Ward 2 Wed everettrumbler 11
See all Winthrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winthrop Forum Now

Winthrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winthrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Winthrop, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC