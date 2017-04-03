Don't water down fire code
Massachusetts home fires have already claimed more than 20 lives this year. These deaths indicate a perpetual problem and the maddening realization that the solution to end these tragedies exists but is not being embraced.
|taxes
|1 hr
|Watcher
|25
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|6 hr
|Just a lonely boy
|136
|Dave Arbogast
|14 hr
|Someone is watching
|1
|Low income will ruin Everett todays Globe
|Wed
|EverettCitizen
|3
|Saugus Hilltop development and Our Issues
|Wed
|Moving on
|9
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|Tue
|kyman
|5
|Towing of cars in Everett during street sweeping (Aug '09)
|Tue
|The gremlin
|145
