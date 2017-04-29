DCR Puts Full-Time Worker to Watch Belle Isle Marsh
To those who frequent the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation Sean Riley is just the person needed to make sure the marsh thrives and that it remains the great resource that it is. Riley, a DCR Forest and Park Supervisor, will be working full-time at the marsh for the next six months.
