Rotondo Wants Health Board to be Elected

Councillor George Rotondo has called for a change of the city charter to make the Board of Health to be an elected body instead of an appointed one. Rotondo disagrees with the board's decision to raise the age for buying tobacco from 18 to 21, something 137 communities in Massachusetts have done.

