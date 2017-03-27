Rep. Ultrino joins House to approve $...

Rep. Ultrino joins House to approve $200 million for local infrastructure needs

Representative Ultrino joined his colleagues in the House of Representatives to pass a bill that authorizes $200 million for Chapter 90 funding to help municipalities complete road, bridge and infrastructure improvement projects. Malden will receive $908,697 this year through the legislation.

