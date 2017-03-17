Lt Det John Goodwin takes Winthrop Po...

Lt Det John Goodwin takes Winthrop Police Spot

Revere Journal

Revere Lt. Det. John Goodwin will become Winthrop's first deputy chief in the department when he begins his new job on April 12. Goodwin, 55, was just beginning his 23rd year in the Revere Police Department when the job in Winthrop came up.

Winthrop, MA

