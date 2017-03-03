Local Communities Receive Shannon Grant Funding from Metro Mayors
The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced the release of $5.7 million in competitive grants to cities and towns across Massachusetts who, with their local community partners, will use the funding to combat gang violence and support local at-risk youth. Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Quincy, Revere, Somerville and Winthrop will receive a collective $335,735 under the program - the Shannon Community Safety Initiative, or "Shannon Grant" - which targets gang violence in Massachusetts.
