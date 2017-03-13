Fire official: 1 dead in 2-alarm Wint...

Fire official: 1 dead in 2-alarm Winthrop blaze

Boston Herald

An early morning, two-alarm fire that scorched a Winthrop home has left one man dead, officials say - the third life claimed by a fire in the Bay State in less than 24 hours. Firefighters responding to a reported blaze on Winthrop Shore Drive about 2 a.m. were met with fire and heavy smoke and immediately called for a second alarm.

