Mass. officials to release criminal justice report

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Boston.com

Top Massachusetts officials from the executive, legislative, and judicial branch are unveiling Tuesday a long-awaited report from a nonprofit on reforming the state's criminal justice system. The report's recommendations, at the request of leaders, is expected to include ways in which the state could reduce the number of incarcerated people who are released but then end up back in jail or prison.

