Mass. officials to release criminal justice report
Top Massachusetts officials from the executive, legislative, and judicial branch are unveiling Tuesday a long-awaited report from a nonprofit on reforming the state's criminal justice system. The report's recommendations, at the request of leaders, is expected to include ways in which the state could reduce the number of incarcerated people who are released but then end up back in jail or prison.
Winthrop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Rep Wong (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Deep pockets
|63
|The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies
|1 hr
|Absolutely
|2
|Happy Trump Day Everyone!
|3 hr
|everett
|8
|New School at Florence Street Park?
|5 hr
|Pineapple
|2
|Everett in the news
|5 hr
|Pineapple
|4
|Police investigate homicide after finding body ...
|16 hr
|EverettCitizen
|1
|Once again Taxes
|19 hr
|EverettCitizen
|3
