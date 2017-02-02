House overrides pay raise veto

House overrides pay raise veto

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Boston.com

The Massachusetts House on Thursday afternoon quickly overrode a gubernatorial veto of an $18 million pay package that gives huge salary hikes - as much as 45 percent - to legislative leaders, judges and other top state officials. The Senate is expected to take up the override vote later Thursday, ending three weeks of controversy, during which House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and Senate President Stanley C. Rosenberg rushed through the pay bill with little public input.

