Councillors Have Had Enough Of Multi-Unit Developments
Monday night the Revere City Council has sent a message to MassHousing and to developers that the city does not need more affordable housing. This comes on the heels of a developer proposing 78 affordable housing units at 29 Thayer Ave. in the Riverside section of Revere that is located in the Point of Pines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.
Add your comments below
