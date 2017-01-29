Councillors Have Had Enough Of Multi-...

Councillors Have Had Enough Of Multi-Unit Developments

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Revere Journal

Monday night the Revere City Council has sent a message to MassHousing and to developers that the city does not need more affordable housing. This comes on the heels of a developer proposing 78 affordable housing units at 29 Thayer Ave. in the Riverside section of Revere that is located in the Point of Pines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winthrop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunday Shooting on Ferry St 1 hr Who benefits 23
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 2 hr IndivisibleGuide-com 12
Violent Crime Continues 2 hr February fourteenth 29
Big Problems in Everett Schools (Feb '16) 9 hr EverettCitizen 72
Everett football players being short changed 10 hr EverettCitizen 58
News Nine pedestrians hit in Boston in single day 11 hr Where is my love ... 3
Finding Dope (Jun '13) 23 hr Gone runnin 45
See all Winthrop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winthrop Forum Now

Winthrop Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winthrop Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Winthrop, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,539 • Total comments across all topics: 278,357,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC