Council Approves Over $1.5M in Additional Funding
Monday night the City Council approved the transfer of more than a $1,500,000 from the city's stabilization fund to the general fund for several appropriations. Half of the transfer or about $500,000 goes toward the contract negotiation reserve account and another $540,000 is slated for the newly operating Regional Communication Center.
Read more at Revere Journal.
