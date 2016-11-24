RHS Football on Revere TV

Mickey "Say No To Drugs" Casoli, a former Revere High football star himself, welcomed Revere High football leaders on to his Revere TV show, "Casoli's Corner" to talk about the season and the Thanksgiving game versus Winthrop. Pictured with Mr. Casoli in the Revere TV studio are RHS Athletic Director Frank Shea, RHS Head Football Coach Lou Cicatelli, and RHS football captains Anthony DeStefano, John DeSimone, and Victor Rivera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.