A Great Idea That Has Been Delayed No More

More than five years ago, the leaders of Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop had the idea to establish a Health Collaborative that would serve the three communities and address issues ranging from wellness programs that include flu prevention, smoking prevention, and childhood obesity to the more serious issue of opioid abuse. However, the idea languished until Tuesday when the officials from the three communities officially signed the agreement establishing a Health Collaborative Director and Board that will address the health issues in our community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revere Journal.