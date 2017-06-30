North Carolina lawyer convicted of em...

North Carolina lawyer convicted of embezzlement from clients

A disbarred lawyer who had offices in three major North Carolina cities has pleaded guilty to charges that he embezzled about $100,000 from clients. The Winston-Salem Journal reported that 47-year-old Devin Ferree Thomas of Charlotte entered the plea I nWinston-Salem on Monday to six counts of embezzlement.

