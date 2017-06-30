He stuffed nearly $50,000 in his cargo shorts and sneaked out of the stadium, police say
Police are investigating embezzlement at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, after about $50,000 went missing on Saturday. Surveillance video footage indicates that the employee suspected of stealing the money left the area where Professional Sports Catering keeps its money with his "cargo pockets bulging...full with unknown items," a search warrant said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Steven Spencer
|8,717
|Black civic looked like spoon wheels
|Tue
|Twag06
|1
|Black Honda Civic/looked like spoon wheels
|Tue
|Twag06
|2
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Jun 29
|Anon
|9
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC
|Jun 17
|KHPrice
|1
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC