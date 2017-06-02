WVU Baseball: Mountaineers handle Terrapins 9-1
The WVU baseball team came out swinging against the Maryland Terrapins in the opening game of the Winston-Salem Region. The Mountaineer hitters cranked six homeruns, tying their game-high on the year.
