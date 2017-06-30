WGHP-DT is Repack-Ready With GatesAir

WGHP-DT is Repack-Ready With GatesAir

While channel relocation is the primary reason behind purchasing a new transmission system for the spectrum repack, most broadcasters are also evaluating other aspects of their transmission operations. These include short-term paybacks related to efficiency and maintenance, and future opportunities associated with ATSC 3.0. All of these elements affected our decisions at WGHP-TV, the Fox affiliate serving Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, N.C. As we evaluated transmitter options and repack-related services, all signs pointed to GatesAir.

