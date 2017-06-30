WGHP-DT is Repack-Ready With GatesAir
While channel relocation is the primary reason behind purchasing a new transmission system for the spectrum repack, most broadcasters are also evaluating other aspects of their transmission operations. These include short-term paybacks related to efficiency and maintenance, and future opportunities associated with ATSC 3.0. All of these elements affected our decisions at WGHP-TV, the Fox affiliate serving Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, N.C. As we evaluated transmitter options and repack-related services, all signs pointed to GatesAir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TV Technology.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Jun 29
|Anon
|9
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,711
|Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC
|Jun 17
|KHPrice
|1
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|22
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May '17
|1tiger
|72
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC