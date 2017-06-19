US champion Daniel heads into title defence with broken collarbone
Defending US road race champion Greg Daniel will line up on Sunday at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee with the number 1 dossard on his back, but has brushed off any pressure to keep his stars-and-stripes jersey. After all, he's riding around with a collarbone that is being held together by a bent piece of titanium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,709
|Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC
|Jun 17
|KHPrice
|1
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Jun 10
|Jtu
|8
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|22
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Bug
|16
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC