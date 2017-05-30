Triad: Delhaize Ranked, Key West Part...

Triad: Delhaize Ranked, Key West Party, PFLAG Scholarship, Jennings Awardees

Published: June 2, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: June 1, 2017 at 6:35 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor SALISBURY, N.C. - During a ceremony held on May 2, DiversityInc ranked Delhaize America as 10th on the 2017 Top 11 Companies for Progress, excelling in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans. "We are proud to receive this recognition, which reinforces our commitment to cultivating an inclusive culture for all associates and customers throughout Delhaize America and its local brands, Food Lion and Hannaford," said Millette Granville, director of diversity and inclusion and associate engagement.

