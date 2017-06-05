Surry Community students graduate nursing school -
Nursing graduates are, from left, front row, Keirsten Shields of Lexington, Brittany Collins of King, Kali Nicholson of Mocksville, Linda Urquiza of Mount Airy, Lindsey Smith of King, Dione Saavedra of Mount Airy, Tess Dockery of Dobson, Shannon Allred of Winston-Salem, Justin Freeman of Dobson; second row, Amy Jones of Mount Airy, Olivia Hicks of Mount Airy, Maria Scales of Elkin, Kasey Hiatt of Mount Airy, Jennifer Creed of Lowgap, Gabriel Morton of Winston-Salem; third row, Jennifer Wolfe of Pfafftown, Heather Campbell of Advance, Ashley Gentry of Elkin, Alisha Richards of Mount Airy, Brandi Fowler of Dobson, Elizabeth York of Mount Airy; fourth row, Amanda Osborne of Grassy Creek, Hannah Wall Chapman of Rural Hall, Jessica Cox of Hays, Ashley Seigler of Elkin; fifth row, Chelsea Boaz of Tobaccoville, Courtney Kenworthy of Statesville, Susan Baker of King, Jodie Brock of Moravian ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|19 min
|I lived to tell t...
|8,700
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|10 hr
|Parteenow
|7
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|21 hr
|Rob
|15
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Thu
|Louis Stephenson
|22
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07)
|May 21
|Bug
|16
|Need a good landlord
|May 19
|Young m
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC