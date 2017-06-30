State universities advance free speech
A couple of months ago, I wrote a column that outlined emerging threats to freedom of speech on college campuses - and noted with alarm that few of North Carolina's public or private universities had taken the necessary steps to ensure even a basic level of protection for students, faculty, and visiting speakers. I am pleased to report that the situation has improved significantly since I wrote that earlier piece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Thu
|Anon
|9
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,712
|Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC
|Jun 17
|KHPrice
|1
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|22
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May '17
|1tiger
|72
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC