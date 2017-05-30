Six graduate from Surry CC machining program -
The graduates were Trey Bennett of Mount Airy, Alex Forrest of East Bend, Nathan Goins of Pilot Mountain, A.J. Hackbarth of East Bend, Chau Lor of Mount Airy and Jacob Snow of Mount Airy. SCC's Computer-Integrated Machining curriculum prepares students with the analytical, creative, and innovative skills necessary to take a production idea from an initial concept through design, development, and production, resulting in a finished product.
