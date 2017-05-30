Six graduate from Surry CC machining ...

Six graduate from Surry CC machining program -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated

The graduates were Trey Bennett of Mount Airy, Alex Forrest of East Bend, Nathan Goins of Pilot Mountain, A.J. Hackbarth of East Bend, Chau Lor of Mount Airy and Jacob Snow of Mount Airy. SCC's Computer-Integrated Machining curriculum prepares students with the analytical, creative, and innovative skills necessary to take a production idea from an initial concept through design, development, and production, resulting in a finished product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 2 hr Steven Spencer 8,666
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
News Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07) May 21 Bug 16
Need a good landlord May 19 Young m 1
Crotch rocket riders May 16 Jotae 1
Amber Alert-Need your help May 8 figured out 2
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree May '17 wow 4
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC