Regional: HRC Index, Diva Pageant

Regional: HRC Index, Diva Pageant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Q-Notes

In its 15th year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation released its 2017 Corporate Equality Index and Carolinas companies made the grade. Companies with a 100 percent rating from North Carolina are: BB&T Corp., Winston-Salem, N.C.; Delhaize America Inc., Salisbury, N.C.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Research Triangle Park, N.C.; Ingersoll-Rand Company, Davidson, N.C.; Lenovo Inc., Morrisville, N.C.; Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Taylorsville, N.C.; Moore & Van Allen PLLC, Charlotte, N.C.; Replacements Ltd., McLeansville, N.C.; VF Corp., Greensboro, N.C.; Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP, Winston-Salem, N.C. Twelve of the top 20 Fortune-ranked companies received 100 percent ratings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 7 hr Baybeh 8,657
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
News Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07) May 21 Bug 16
Need a good landlord May 19 Young m 1
Crotch rocket riders May 16 Jotae 1
Amber Alert-Need your help May 8 figured out 2
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree May 2 wow 4
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,236 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC