Police: Man whose body was found on street was hit by train
Police in North Carolina say a man whose body was found on a local street had been hit by a train. A statement from the Winston-Salem Police Department says officers answering a call regarding "unknown trouble" early Friday found the body of 36-year-old Robert Leon Perez on the railroad tracks on a local street.
