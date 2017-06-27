Patients may buy idea of injectable m...

Patients may buy idea of injectable meds with a little manipulation

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Reuters

Patients who may be reluctant to start using an injectable medication warm to the idea when they are first offered a once-daily shot, then presented with the alternative of a once-monthly shot, a small study finds. A psychological phenomenon called anchoring - the tendency to make judgments relative to the first piece of information presented - is familiar to marketers, the research team writes in JAMA Dermatology.

