New Aviation Director named for Rowan...

New Aviation Director named for Rowan County Airport

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WBTV

Approximately 58 applications were received and 7 interviews were conducted to narrow the candidate pool, which resulted in 3 finalists. The 3 finalists participated in a rigorous written examination followed by a Panel Interview consisting of Directors, Commissioners and the Airport Advisory Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bobbi nd Sierra Jun 29 Anon 9
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Jun 26 Piss momma off again 344
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jun 24 Steven Spencer 8,711
Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC Jun 17 KHPrice 1
Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16) Jun 11 HelpingHand 16
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 22
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May '17 1tiger 72
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,851 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC