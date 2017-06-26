Kimpton reveals name, appoints GM for first Charlotte hotel
This fall, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will open the doors to its 18-story Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel in uptown Charlotte. Located at Third and Church Streets, the 217-room boutique hotel is Kimpton's first in Charlotte and its second in North Carolina, joining Winston-Salem's Kimpton Cardinal Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|7 hr
|Piss momma off again
|344
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,712
|Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC
|Jun 17
|KHPrice
|1
|Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16)
|Jun 11
|HelpingHand
|16
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Jun 10
|Jtu
|8
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|22
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC