Is Charlotte a top city for celebrati...

Is Charlotte a top city for celebrating Fourth of July?

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Charlotte ranks low for the best Fourth of July celebrations in a comparison of the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S. Charlotte landed near the bottom of the list at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bobbi nd Sierra 21 hr Anon 9
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Jun 26 Piss momma off again 344
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jun 24 Steven Spencer 8,712
Bi Married Men Winston Salem, NC Jun 17 KHPrice 1
Looking for Tammy messer, old friend (Feb '16) Jun 11 HelpingHand 16
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 22
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May '17 1tiger 72
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC