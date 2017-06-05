Harper Corporation adds Manabat and Henderson
Harper Corporation of America is welcoming Rommel Manabat and Charles Henderson to the team. Manabat will serve as technical account manager for the Southeast and brings more than 28 years of combined experience in production and project management, with comprehensive knowledge in flexography and offset printing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,666
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07)
|May 21
|Bug
|16
|Need a good landlord
|May 19
|Young m
|1
|Crotch rocket riders
|May 16
|Jotae
|1
|Amber Alert-Need your help
|May 8
|figured out
|2
|Girl from Kentucky looking for tree
|May '17
|wow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC