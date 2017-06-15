'Hallo' Lidl: Here's what crowds saw at debut of North Carolina store
Triad grocery shoppers seemed to be ready for Lidl. A line of 200-300 people wrapped around the parking lot and an adjacent Chick-fil-A, perhaps 300 yards for a chance to grab an early glimpse Thursday morning along Peters Creek Parkway at 3315 Sides Branch Road in Winston-Salem.
