Charlotte Knights: Knights Roster Moves Monday
Today's Roster Move June 5, 2017 RHP Max Beatty assigned to Winston-Salem Roster 23 active Notes: RHP Max Beatty was assigned back to Winston-Salem today. Beatty made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, May 28 and earned the win after 2.2 scoreless innings out of Charlotte's bullpen.
