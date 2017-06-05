Charlotte Knights: Knights Roster Mov...

Charlotte Knights: Knights Roster Moves Monday

Today's Roster Move June 5, 2017 RHP Max Beatty assigned to Winston-Salem Roster 23 active Notes: RHP Max Beatty was assigned back to Winston-Salem today. Beatty made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, May 28 and earned the win after 2.2 scoreless innings out of Charlotte's bullpen.

