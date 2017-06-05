Call legislators to make plea to fund...

Call legislators to make plea to fund Governora s School

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Robesonian

In 1963, North Carolina took the initiative in providing an innovative summer program for gifted and talented high school students by establishing the Governor's School on the campus of Salem College in Winston-Salem. The nearly six-week program provided a challenging curriculum that gave the students an opportunity to explore specific areas of study in which they had shown particular aptitude or talent as well as to introduce them to new ideas many had rarely encountered in their local schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
murder in colfax (Feb '06) 8 hr Louis Stephenson 22
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Wed Steven Spencer 8,698
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
News Aggressive Dog Ordinance Possible In Forsyth Co... (Oct '07) May 21 Bug 16
Need a good landlord May 19 Young m 1
Crotch rocket riders May 16 Jotae 1
Amber Alert-Need your help May '17 figured out 2
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC