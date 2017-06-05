Call legislators to make plea to fund Governora s School

In 1963, North Carolina took the initiative in providing an innovative summer program for gifted and talented high school students by establishing the Governor's School on the campus of Salem College in Winston-Salem. The nearly six-week program provided a challenging curriculum that gave the students an opportunity to explore specific areas of study in which they had shown particular aptitude or talent as well as to introduce them to new ideas many had rarely encountered in their local schools.

