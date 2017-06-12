Budget requests voiced by agencies, fire departments
Seven non-profit agencies made funding requests to the Randolph County Board of Commissioners Monday evening during the latest 2017-18 budget meeting. The presentations were given for consideration by the commissioners, who will approve a final budget Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m. in the Historic 1909 Courthouse at 145 Worth St., Asheboro.
