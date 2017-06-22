Bill Vasaly Joins Bank of Oak Ridge Board of Directors
Oak Ridge Financial Services, holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge, , announced that L. William "Bill" Vasaly, III is the newest member of the Board of Directors for the bank and the holding company. Vasaly has served as the bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer since its inception in 2000.
